Birthday Wishes: Happy Birthday LCPL Marcus!

A birthday wish, brought to you by exploreClarion.com.

Happy Birthday, LCPL Billman Marcus!

Lance corporal Marcus turned 20 today, Saturday, March 12.

He’s stationed at Jacksonville, North Carolina. His title is Air Framer.

Submitted by his mother, Dottie Emahizer.

To submit a birthday announcement, email [email protected]

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.