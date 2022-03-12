 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Spicy Potato Wedges

Saturday, March 12, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

The perfect accompaniment to everything you cook on the grill!

Ingredients

1/4 cup canola oil
1 tablespoon chili powder

2 teaspoons onion powder
2 teaspoons garlic salt
1 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon paprika
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
3-1/2 pounds large red potatoes, cut into wedges

Directions

-In a large resealable plastic bag, combine the first eight ingredients; add the potatoes. Seal bag and toss to coat. Arrange in a single layer on greased baking sheets.

-Bake at 400° for 30-35 minutes or until potatoes are tender and golden brown, turning once.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


