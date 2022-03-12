Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Spicy Potato Wedges

The perfect accompaniment to everything you cook on the grill!

Ingredients

1/4 cup canola oil

1 tablespoon chili powder



2 teaspoons onion powder2 teaspoons garlic salt1 teaspoon sugar1 teaspoon paprika3/4 teaspoon salt1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper3-1/2 pounds large red potatoes, cut into wedges

Directions

-In a large resealable plastic bag, combine the first eight ingredients; add the potatoes. Seal bag and toss to coat. Arrange in a single layer on greased baking sheets.

-Bake at 400° for 30-35 minutes or until potatoes are tender and golden brown, turning once.

