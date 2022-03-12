Clarion to Be Featured on PBS Series ‘Our Town’

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – WPSU is seeking stories about Clarion and the surrounding areas and will hold an important community meeting on Wednesday, March 23, at 5:30 p.m.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography)

The meeting will be held at the Clarion Free Library located at 644 Main Street.

“We’re so excited to be coming to the Clarion community with our 108th edition of the Our Town program,” said Carolyn Donaldson, community engagement manager at WPSU. “WPSU is your public television station, radio station, and digital all over the world from central Pennsylvania and beyond.”

For over 20 years, WPSU has passionately produced the Our Town series, according to the PSU website, a show that captures the spirit of local communities from the perspective of the residents. Our town provides a special opportunity for community volunteers to share their town’s providing organizations, arts, schools, attractions, local folklore, places, history, and people. WPSU spotlights and documents the character and culture for Clarion to share with the world.

Carolyn Donaldson, WPSU community engagement manager.

This is the second time WPSU is producing an Our Town Clarion. The first was in December of 2001, Season Six, Episode Two.

“The Our Town television series highlights stories from your friends and neighbors and you can be a part of the community project,” Donaldson said. “We need stories about the people, places, and happenings in your area and we need you to help tell them.

“Join your neighbors to plan the project with WPSU-TV. No experience required, just enthusiasm. We’re looking for stories from longtime residents, as well as stories from those who recently joined the community.”

A Kickoff Zoom Meeting was held on Wednesday, March 9, before an important in-person meeting with community volunteers on March 23 at 5:30 p.m. at the Clarion Free Public Library.

The WPSU cameras will soon be available to borrow (beginning March 23) at the Clarion Free Library.

Library Director Ian Snyder invites all storytellers who need a video camera to stop in during library hours to sign one out.

“We ask that you borrow and return them promptly after collecting your video so others can check them out. You can also shoot video and stills on your phones (horizontally) and/or other video cameras/cameras,” Donaldson added.

All of this will be explained at the community meeting.



Executive Producer Cole Cullen.

“We’re going to try to get you to sign up, but we won’t make you do anything,” Executive Producer Cole Cullen explained. “We just really want to get as many faces as possible and people to attend. It will make a better show if we have more people, and it’s just more of a community event.

“It is not a documentary. Sometimes people think that WPSU comes into your town, comes to Clarion and does all of the videotaping and all the producing of the stories. We don’t do that. We come into town for one day, and we interview you folks. Before that day, you go out and find the material for the stories.”

Volunteers are needed to make the program successful, and they can generate story ideas, record their interviews, and are not required to appear on the video. There is a job for interviews, and instruction will be provided.

“Each story goes anywhere between two and four minutes total,” Cullen continued. “The interview itself has a 15-minute block of time, but the interview is about 10 minutes.

“We take the best of the 10 minutes and cut it down to about three minutes. We’ve had as many as few as 14 or 15 stories in a show, and we’ve had as many as 28 to 30. The magic number is 22, so we have 15-minute blocks of time starting 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“We try to keep 20 stories or so at about two and a half to three minutes, A piece ends up about an hour and 10 most shows come in between an hour and five and an hour and 15 total.”

Interview Day will be held on April 9 at the Fulmer House Books and Collectibles, followed by Preview Night on June 1 or 2 in Clarion.

A broadcast celebration will be held on Thursday, June 9, at 8:00 p.m. in the WPSU Studio, with Clarion Phone Volunteers answering calls from donors.

For more information, go to: https://wpsu.psu.edu/tv/programs/ourtown/.

