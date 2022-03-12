Dennis M. Gilmore, 82, of Monroeville, passed away at home on March 9, 2022.

He was born in Rocky Grove, PA to the late Robert and Beula Gilmore.

In addition to his parents, a brother, Robert Jr., and a grandson, Alston Marshall Sanders, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Beverly, who passed away in December.

He is survived by his three daughters, Karen (Ron) Graham of Monroeville, Denine (Glen) Sanders of Grove City and Kristen (Craig) Fagan of Williamsburg, VA; seven grandchildren – Jacob (Katie) Graham, Megan (Seth) Graham Hake, Zane (Jennifer) Sanders, Logan (Dan) Sanders Flecker, Mackenzi (Drew) Sanders Blasko, Cordell (Michaela) Sanders, Marayna Sanders; and eight great grandchildren.

He is also survived by a sister, Nancy Jolley (Bob), three nephews and a niece.

Dennis graduated from Rocky Grove High School in Franklin, PA.

He served in the U. S. Navy out of high school and then went on to attend Robert Morris College where he received a degree in Business Management.

He was a member of Carpenters Local Union 2274 for over 59 years; working most of those years as a carpenter and as an auditor for Carpenter Combined Funds.

He was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of the Norwin Elks.

His family thanks Bridges Hospice for the love, support and care they provided.

At his request there will be no visitation or service.

Contributions can be made to Bridges Hospice, 4130 Monroeville Blvd., Monroeville, PA. 15146, or the AHN Cancer Institute ,2626 Haymaker Road, Monroeville, PA. 15146.

Arrangements entrusted to the GENE H. CORL FUNERAL CHAPEL INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE.

