Dr. William Adams, 67, of Penn Township, passed away March 9, 2022 at home surrounded by his family.

Bill was born on January 5, 1955 to William H. Adams and Jane (Skrobat) Adams.

Bill grew up in Oil City, Venango County, and attended Penn State University and Temple University Dental School.

He practiced dentistry in Monroeville for the last 40 years and was well-loved by his coworkers and patients.

Bill was an avid lover of hunting and fishing, which he enjoyed doing with his son, brothers, and friends.

He was a lifetime member of the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy and a member of Turtle Creek Watershed Association.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Peggy (Adams) Ricketts; and sister-in-law, Judy (Sobrowski) Adams.

Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Janice (Werner) Adams and his loving family; son, Christian Adams; daughter Jalyn Adams; brothers David Adams (Mary) of Cleveland, OH and Jay Adams (Jenny) of Venango County; sister, Marcia (Adams) Durkan (Tom) of Florida; nieces, Allison Adams, Danielle Werner, and Abigail Adams; and nephews, Christopher Ricketts, Robert Werner, Anthony Werner, and Matthew Werner.

Friends will be received on Sunday, March 13, 2022, 12-2 & 4-6 at Bash-Nied-Jobe Funeral Home, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont (724-468-8381).

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 14, 2022, 11:00 am at St. Regis Catholic Parish, 517 Homewood Ave, Trafford, PA 15085 with Father George Saletrik, officiating.

We will meet at church.

Memorial contributions may be made, if desired to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate or The Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, https://waterlandlife.org/donate/.

Online condolences can be given at www.BashNiedJobeFuneralHome.com.

