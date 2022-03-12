 

East Forest’s FCCLA Makes Donation to Forest County Sheriff’s Department

Saturday, March 12, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Alyssa Morrison

DEY_3631MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Students from the East Forest School’s FCCLA recently made a donation to the Forest County Sheriff’s Department Special Project Fund/Operation for Shop with a Cop Christmas Program.

(Pictured above: East Forest FCCLA member Nick Geraci with Sheriff William D. Carbaugh Jr.  Lauren Geraci was absent at the time of the photo.)

FCCLA’s (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America) donation of $356.00 was made possible by proceeds from a spaghetti dinner the group held in January. 

Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a Career and Technical Student Organization that functions as an integral part of the Family and Consumer Sciences education curriculum and operates within the school system.

 


