Ethel “Jo” Burdett, age 83 of New Bethlehem, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Born December 30, 1938, in Clarion, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Jessie Wagner Miles.

She married Larry James Burdett on Sept 7, 1957. He preceded her in death on February 19, 2006.

Jo worked hard all her life, ending her career at Columbia Gas.

She was an active member of the New Bethlehem community as a volunteer at Valley Thrift Shop.

She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in New Bethlehem and served on many committees including missions, ministry team, worship, covenant group, ACT class, and United Methodist Women.

Jo is survived by her daughter, Phyllis Hollobaugh, of New Bethlehem; brother, Allen Byers, of Shippenville; and sister, Patricia Simmons, of South Carolina.

She was blessed with two grandchildren, Ian (Rachel) Hollobaugh and Katelyn (Matthew) Brown, and two great-grandchildren, Harlyn and Colson Brown.

She is also survived by her nephew, J. Daniel (Tracy) Miles, and niece, Heather (Ken) Reynolds, along with their families.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Charles Byers. Both her fathers were veterans of World War II.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Kathy; brother, David; and sister, Phyllis.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 14, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church, 234 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

Funeral services will immediately follow in the church with Pastor Bud Davis officiating.

Interment will take place in the Squirrel Hill Cemetery in Porter Township, Clarion County.

Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Jo Burdett to the First United Methodist Church, 234 Penn Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.

