Featured Local Job: Caseworker I- Independent Living

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker I- Independent Living.

POSITION: Caseworker I- Independent Living, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $13.59/hour starting rate. Eligible for two 2.5% raises after completion of Foundations training and another 2.5% raise with promotion to Caseworker II.

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.

QUALIFICATIONS: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

Caseworker 1 provides support to children and/or youth and families experiencing abuse, neglect, or other difficulties, and provide services, either directly or through service linkage, designed to improve family problem solving and coping strategies. This position is a social service position in a public children and youth services agency. Employees in IL provide service to parents and children in an effort to help them attain a more satisfactory social, economic, emotional or physical adjustment. Employment of social service aid skills is important in order that essential information is obtained and utilized to counsel individuals and members of their families. Work is performed in accordance with established regulations, policies, and procedures. Incumbents in this position are to provide support to children and/or youth and adolescents experiencing difficulties; and to provide an effort to facilitate growth, behavioral, and emotional improvements to those individuals and their families.

To view more details on this position please download this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application and copy of your transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

