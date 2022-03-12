 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Featured Local Job: Part-time and Casual/Back-Up ATA Drivers

Saturday, March 12, 2022 @ 08:03 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Area Transportation Authority is hiring Part-time and Casual/Back-Up Drivers!

Part-time and Casual/Back-Up Drivers are needed in the Clarion area.

  • Starting Rate – $13.02/hour
  • Immediate Openings Available
  • Reimbursable CDL License Cost
  • Paid Training when learning routes
  • Paid Time Off – some positions

If you enjoy driving, interacting with people, and working on your own, ATA would love to talk with you about employment opportunities.

For an application or more information call: 1 (877) 777-7304

The Area Transportation Authority is actively seeking minority and/or female applicants.
The Area Transportation Authority is an Equal Opportunity Employer.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags: ,

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.