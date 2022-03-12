Featured Local Job: Part-time and Casual/Back-Up ATA Drivers

Area Transportation Authority is hiring Part-time and Casual/Back-Up Drivers!

Part-time and Casual/Back-Up Drivers are needed in the Clarion area.

Starting Rate – $13.02/hour

Immediate Openings Available

Reimbursable CDL License Cost

Paid Training when learning routes

Paid Time Off – some positions

If you enjoy driving, interacting with people, and working on your own, ATA would love to talk with you about employment opportunities.

For an application or more information call: 1 (877) 777-7304

The Area Transportation Authority is actively seeking minority and/or female applicants.

The Area Transportation Authority is an Equal Opportunity Employer.



