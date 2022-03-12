 

James R. Ebert

Saturday, March 12, 2022 @ 08:03 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-XjVhWFA8hCjfqJames R. Ebert of Amherst, NY entered into rest March 9, 2022.

Beloved husband of Carol A. (nee Mack) Ebert.

Devoted father of Kelley Sue Ross and Kimberly Suzanne (Mark) Zukowski.

Cherished grandfather of Ean Robert Ross.

Loving son of the late Florence and George Ebert, Jr..

Dear brother of Ronald (Cheryl) Ebert, Lowell George (Kathie) Ebert, Dennis Lee (Debbie) Ebert and Bradley Allen Ebert.

Adored friend of Jeanette (Late Eugene) Hayes.

Also survived by nieces, nephews and many beloved friends.

Family and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert, Amherst, NY, Saturday from 3 – 7PM where a funeral service will immediately follow.

James was a United States Marine Corp veteran, an employee of Manion Steel Barrel from 1970 to 1978 in Oil City, PA and then at Alro Steel in Buffalo, NY.

A second visitation will be held at Morrison Funeral Home, 110 Petroleum St., Oil City, PA on Monday from 3 – 7PM with a funeral service to immediately follow.

Interment Lamey Cemetery, Oil City, PA.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

