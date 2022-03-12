Louis L. “Lou” Confer, 70, of Clarion, PA, formerly of Seneca, PA passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022 at UPMC Hamot in Erie, PA.

He was born on Nov. 21, 1951 in Strattanville, PA the son of Oran and Ruth (McBride) Confer.

Lou was a lifelong resident of the Clarion area employed with Mong’s Dairy in Seneca for forty years.

He was an avid fan of wrestling, NASCAR and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

His memory will be cherished by his brother, Ronald Confer and wife, Donna of Templeton; a sister, Chlorise Trayer and husband, Rich of Rimersburg; and many nieces and nephews.

Lou was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Merle A. Confer and Richard G. “Dick” Confer; and a sister Margaret Confer.

Friends and family will be received from 2 – 4 and 7 – 9 PM on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg, PA.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of services at 11 AM on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Brady officiating.

Interment will be in Strattanville Cemetery in Strattanville, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in Lou’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

