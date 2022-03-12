North Clarion Students Earn 1st Place at Science Olympiad

ERIE, Pa. (EYT) – The North Clarion Science Olympiad teams demonstrated history-making performance at Penn State Behrend earlier this week.

The junior high team earned first place medals in nine of the 23 events on Wednesday, March 9.

The team also earned a total of 17 medals in 23 events, which placed them first in the Northwest region and qualified them to participate in the State competition.

The high school team earned first place in six of the 23 events.

The team also earned a total of 18 medals in 23 events, which placed them first in the Northwest region and qualified them to participate in the State competition.

They are the first to earn the title of Northwest Regional Science Olympiad champions from North Clarion.

The team is headed to Altoona on April 30 for the state competition.

Junior High Team – Front row: Julian Bellotti, Dean Sliker, Kevin Young, Julia Brooks, Jack Pappas, Brileigh Hook, and Abby Lauer. Back Row: Jackson Nicewonger, Mrs. Keriann Mizerak, Mr. Ryan Cornecki, Gwen Griebel, Gabe Fair, Dane Sliker, Myia Herick, Tytus Troup, and Allison Ochs.





Junior High

1st Place

Bio Process Lab Allison Ochs and Gabe Fair

Crave the Wave Julian Bellotti and Gabe Fair

Crimebusters Abby Lauer and Jackson Nicewonger

Disease Detectives Tytus Troup and Allison Ochs

Dynamic Planet Kevin Young and Jack Pappas

Food Science Dane Sliker and Jack Pappas

Ping Pong Parachute Julian Bellotti

Rocks and Minerals Abby Lauer and Jackson Nicewonger

Solar System Tytus Troup and Allison Ochs

2nd Place

Codebusters Gwen Griebel, Brileigh Hook, and Julian Bellotti

Electric Wright Stuff Kevin Young and Dean Sliker

Green Generation Myia Hetrick and Brileigh Hook

Meteorology Tytus Troup and Jackson Nicewonger

Mousetrap Vehicle Kevin Young and Dean Sliker

Road Scholar Jack Pappas and Jackson Nicewonger

3rd Place

Ornithology Kevin Young and Dean Sliker

Sounds of Music Gwen Griebel and Julian Bellotti

Senior High Team – Front row: Claire Kriebel, Abbey Barron, Alana Brooks, Sofia Venanzi, Nicole Fair, Katie Bauer, and Brynn Siegel. Back row: Mrs. Keriann Mizerak, Mr. Ryan Cornecki, Kaine McFarland, Kaleb Wolbert, Andy Castner, Patrick Young, Aiden Thomas, and Owen Shaffer.

High School

1st Place

Cell Biology Katie Bauer and Abbey Barron

Chemistry lab Alana Brooks and Katie Bauer

Experimental design Nicole Fair, Andy Castner, and Kaine McFarland

Forensics Claire Kriebel and Sofia Venanzi

Ornithology Patrick Young and Kaine McFarland

Rocks & Minerals Patrick Young and Aiden Thomas

2nd Place

Environmental Chemistry Kaine McFarland and Sofia Venanzi

Gravity Vehicle Patrick Young and Claire Kriebel

Trajectory Sofia Venanzi and Nicole Fair

Wright Stuff Patrick Young and Kaleb

Detector Building Kaleb Wolbert and Katie Bauer

Ping Pong Parachute Andy Castner and Kaleb Wolbert

WiFi Lab Abbey Barron and Claire Kriebel

4th Place

Bridge Andy Castner and Owen Shaffer

Disease Detectives Brynn Siegel and Kaleb Wolbert

Green Generation Kaine McFarland and Andy Castner

Remote Sensing Abbey Barron and Alana Brooks

