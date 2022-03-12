 

North Clarion Students Earn 1st Place at Science Olympiad

Saturday, March 12, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

IMG_1482ERIE, Pa. (EYT) – The North Clarion Science Olympiad teams demonstrated history-making performance at Penn State Behrend earlier this week.

(Pictured above – Girls, front row: Katie Bauer, Alana Brooks, Claire Kriebel, Brynn Siegel, Abbey Barron, Nicole Fair, and Sofia Venanzi. Boys, bottom to top: Kaine McFarland, Owen Shaffer, Aiden Thomas, Andy Castner, Kaleb Wolbert, and Patrick Young.)

The junior high team earned first place medals in nine of the 23 events on Wednesday, March 9.

The team also earned a total of 17 medals in 23 events, which placed them first in the Northwest region and qualified them to participate in the State competition.

IMG_1524

(Pictured above: Myia Hetrick, Gwen Griebel, Brileigh Hook, Abby Lauer, Julia Brooks, Allison Ochs, Jackson Nicewonger, Kevin Young, Dean Sliker, Julian Bellotti, Gabe Fair, Jack Pappas, and Dane Sliker.)

IMG_1484

(Pictured above – Back row: Tytus Troup, Jackson Nicewonger, Gwen Griebel, Kevin Young, Dane Sliker, Gabe Fair, Allison Ochs, and Abby Lauer. Front row: Jack Pappas, Julian Bellotti, Dean Sliker, Julia Brooks, Brileigh Hook, and Myia Hetrick.)

The high school team earned first place in six of the 23 events.

The team also earned a total of 18 medals in 23 events, which placed them first in the Northwest region and qualified them to participate in the State competition.

IMG_1440

(Pictured above: Nicole Fair and Sofia Venanzi.)

They are the first to earn the title of Northwest Regional Science Olympiad champions from North Clarion.

The team is headed to Altoona on April 30 for the state competition.

Junior High Team – Front row: Julian Bellotti, Dean Sliker, Kevin Young, Julia Brooks, Jack Pappas, Brileigh Hook, and Abby Lauer. Back Row: Jackson Nicewonger, Mrs. Keriann Mizerak, Mr. Ryan Cornecki, Gwen Griebel, Gabe Fair, Dane Sliker, Myia Herick, Tytus Troup, and Allison Ochs.

IMG_1530

Junior High

1st Place

              Bio Process Lab               Allison Ochs and Gabe Fair

              Crave the Wave              Julian Bellotti and Gabe Fair

              Crimebusters                  Abby Lauer and Jackson Nicewonger

              Disease Detectives         Tytus Troup and Allison Ochs

              Dynamic Planet               Kevin Young and Jack Pappas

              Food Science                   Dane Sliker and Jack Pappas

              Ping Pong Parachute      Julian Bellotti

              Rocks and Minerals        Abby Lauer and Jackson Nicewonger

              Solar System               Tytus Troup and Allison Ochs

2nd Place

              Codebusters                    Gwen Griebel, Brileigh Hook, and Julian Bellotti

              Electric Wright Stuff       Kevin Young and Dean Sliker

              Green Generation          Myia Hetrick and Brileigh Hook

              Meteorology                   Tytus Troup and Jackson Nicewonger

              Mousetrap Vehicle         Kevin Young and Dean Sliker

Road Scholar                   Jack Pappas and Jackson Nicewonger

3rd Place

              Ornithology                     Kevin Young and Dean Sliker

              Sounds of Music             Gwen Griebel and Julian Bellotti

Senior High Team – Front row: Claire Kriebel, Abbey Barron, Alana Brooks, Sofia Venanzi, Nicole Fair, Katie Bauer, and Brynn Siegel. Back row: Mrs. Keriann Mizerak, Mr. Ryan Cornecki, Kaine McFarland, Kaleb Wolbert, Andy Castner, Patrick Young, Aiden Thomas, and Owen Shaffer.

IMG_1526

High School

1st Place

              Cell Biology                     Katie Bauer and Abbey Barron

              Chemistry lab                  Alana Brooks and Katie Bauer

              Experimental design       Nicole Fair, Andy Castner, and Kaine McFarland

              Forensics                         Claire Kriebel and Sofia Venanzi

              Ornithology                     Patrick Young and Kaine McFarland

              Rocks & Minerals            Patrick Young and Aiden Thomas

2nd Place

              Environmental Chemistry            Kaine McFarland and Sofia Venanzi

              Gravity Vehicle                             Patrick Young and Claire Kriebel

              Trajectory                                      Sofia Venanzi and Nicole Fair

              Wright Stuff                                  Patrick Young and Kaleb

              Detector Building                         Kaleb Wolbert and Katie Bauer

              Ping Pong Parachute                    Andy Castner and Kaleb Wolbert

              WiFi Lab                                        Abbey Barron and Claire Kriebel

4th Place

              Bridge                                            Andy Castner and Owen Shaffer

              Disease Detectives                       Brynn Siegel and Kaleb Wolbert

              Green Generation                        Kaine McFarland and Andy Castner

              Remote Sensing                           Abbey Barron and Alana Brooks

IMG_1436

IMG_1446

IMG_1450

IMG_1451

IMG_1465

IMG_1477


