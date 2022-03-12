North Clarion Students Earn 1st Place at Science Olympiad
ERIE, Pa. (EYT) – The North Clarion Science Olympiad teams demonstrated history-making performance at Penn State Behrend earlier this week.
(Pictured above – Girls, front row: Katie Bauer, Alana Brooks, Claire Kriebel, Brynn Siegel, Abbey Barron, Nicole Fair, and Sofia Venanzi. Boys, bottom to top: Kaine McFarland, Owen Shaffer, Aiden Thomas, Andy Castner, Kaleb Wolbert, and Patrick Young.)
The junior high team earned first place medals in nine of the 23 events on Wednesday, March 9.
The team also earned a total of 17 medals in 23 events, which placed them first in the Northwest region and qualified them to participate in the State competition.
(Pictured above: Myia Hetrick, Gwen Griebel, Brileigh Hook, Abby Lauer, Julia Brooks, Allison Ochs, Jackson Nicewonger, Kevin Young, Dean Sliker, Julian Bellotti, Gabe Fair, Jack Pappas, and Dane Sliker.)
(Pictured above – Back row: Tytus Troup, Jackson Nicewonger, Gwen Griebel, Kevin Young, Dane Sliker, Gabe Fair, Allison Ochs, and Abby Lauer. Front row: Jack Pappas, Julian Bellotti, Dean Sliker, Julia Brooks, Brileigh Hook, and Myia Hetrick.)
The high school team earned first place in six of the 23 events.
The team also earned a total of 18 medals in 23 events, which placed them first in the Northwest region and qualified them to participate in the State competition.
(Pictured above: Nicole Fair and Sofia Venanzi.)
They are the first to earn the title of Northwest Regional Science Olympiad champions from North Clarion.
The team is headed to Altoona on April 30 for the state competition.
Junior High Team – Front row: Julian Bellotti, Dean Sliker, Kevin Young, Julia Brooks, Jack Pappas, Brileigh Hook, and Abby Lauer. Back Row: Jackson Nicewonger, Mrs. Keriann Mizerak, Mr. Ryan Cornecki, Gwen Griebel, Gabe Fair, Dane Sliker, Myia Herick, Tytus Troup, and Allison Ochs.
Junior High
1st Place
Bio Process Lab Allison Ochs and Gabe Fair
Crave the Wave Julian Bellotti and Gabe Fair
Crimebusters Abby Lauer and Jackson Nicewonger
Disease Detectives Tytus Troup and Allison Ochs
Dynamic Planet Kevin Young and Jack Pappas
Food Science Dane Sliker and Jack Pappas
Ping Pong Parachute Julian Bellotti
Rocks and Minerals Abby Lauer and Jackson Nicewonger
Solar System Tytus Troup and Allison Ochs
2nd Place
Codebusters Gwen Griebel, Brileigh Hook, and Julian Bellotti
Electric Wright Stuff Kevin Young and Dean Sliker
Green Generation Myia Hetrick and Brileigh Hook
Meteorology Tytus Troup and Jackson Nicewonger
Mousetrap Vehicle Kevin Young and Dean Sliker
Road Scholar Jack Pappas and Jackson Nicewonger
3rd Place
Ornithology Kevin Young and Dean Sliker
Sounds of Music Gwen Griebel and Julian Bellotti
Senior High Team – Front row: Claire Kriebel, Abbey Barron, Alana Brooks, Sofia Venanzi, Nicole Fair, Katie Bauer, and Brynn Siegel. Back row: Mrs. Keriann Mizerak, Mr. Ryan Cornecki, Kaine McFarland, Kaleb Wolbert, Andy Castner, Patrick Young, Aiden Thomas, and Owen Shaffer.
High School
1st Place
Cell Biology Katie Bauer and Abbey Barron
Chemistry lab Alana Brooks and Katie Bauer
Experimental design Nicole Fair, Andy Castner, and Kaine McFarland
Forensics Claire Kriebel and Sofia Venanzi
Ornithology Patrick Young and Kaine McFarland
Rocks & Minerals Patrick Young and Aiden Thomas
2nd Place
Environmental Chemistry Kaine McFarland and Sofia Venanzi
Gravity Vehicle Patrick Young and Claire Kriebel
Trajectory Sofia Venanzi and Nicole Fair
Wright Stuff Patrick Young and Kaleb
Detector Building Kaleb Wolbert and Katie Bauer
Ping Pong Parachute Andy Castner and Kaleb Wolbert
WiFi Lab Abbey Barron and Claire Kriebel
4th Place
Bridge Andy Castner and Owen Shaffer
Disease Detectives Brynn Siegel and Kaleb Wolbert
Green Generation Kaine McFarland and Andy Castner
Remote Sensing Abbey Barron and Alana Brooks
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.