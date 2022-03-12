Gone Fishing: Robert “Bob” Spencer Ruff, age 79, Village of President, PA, passed away peacefully in his daughter’s home on Thursday, March 10, 2022 with the people he loved surrounding him.

He was born on December 22, 1942 in Fombell, PA.

He was a proud U.S. Navy veteran, serving in the Vietnam War on a river patrol boat in the Mekong Delta.

When he returned from Vietnam, he bought a pop-up camper and escaped to President Village to fish in the river and subsequently landed the catch of his life, Nancy Clark, at Clark’s Campground whom he married on Oct. 4, 1969.

He was employed at Pittsburgh Steel, Joy Manufacturing, Sears, Kmart, Endeavor Lumber and Franklin Bronze, but ultimately running Clark’s Campground was his true passion.

He was a devoted member of the President Chapel.

The only time he would miss church was to go fishing but even then, he was worshipping on the river and ministering to friends.

Bob was happiest when he was fishing, mooching food (especially dessert) and coffee from his camp friends and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his brother, Charles Ruff of Harper’s Ferry, WV; his loving children, Kristen Slawson and her husband Brian of Jefferson, OH, and Brian Ruff and his wife Jennifer of Oil City, PA; his grandchildren, Madyson and Laken Slawson, Charlie and Haillee Ruff and his dear fishing buddy and best friend, Denny Perry.

Bob was predeceased by his mother and father, Leila and William Ruff; his sister, Judith Ruff; and his wife, Nancy Ruff.

He was loved immensely by everyone who knew him.

His smile and his love filled the room, and his laugh was contagious.

As long as he had a fishing pole in his hand or surrounded by family and friends, he was blissful and at peace with the world.

He was assured of his salvation and surely Jesus handed him a pole and walked him straight to the best fishing hole in Heaven, handed him a Yoohoo and said, “Bobby, you are about to catch the biggest crappie of your life.”

John 3:16

‘For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.’

Family and friends are invited and may call Sunday, March 13th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm at the Morrison Funeral Home in Oil City.

A funeral service with full military honors will be held in the President Chapel on Saturday, March 19th at 11 am.

Interment will be in Venus Cemetery.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

