Services Set for Jane E. McQuaid

Jane E. McQuaid, 96, of Sandy Lake, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Quality Life Services in Mercer, PA.

A memorial service will take place on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 11 am at Sandy Lake Presbyterian Church.

Visitation will be from 10 am – 11 am.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. Stoneboro & Sandy Lake.

