Shawn M. Hilliard, 40, of Clarion, who had been missing since late December was found deceased Thursday morning, March 10, 2022, in Armstrong County.

He was born on June 29, 1981 in Clarion; son of Ruthie Hilliard of Clarion.

Shawn was a graduate of Clarion Limestone High School.

He was currently employed at Taco Bell in Clarion, where he has been working the last few years.

Shawn enjoyed listening to music and going on adventures.

He was also a huge fan of anything tie-dye.

Shawn is survived by his mother, Ruthie; 4 children, Dylan, Aydan, Haisley, and Emryn; his brother, Jeremy Hilliard; his sister, Shana Rossiter; and 3 nephews, Izyah, Kaleb, and Jaxin.

He is also survived by his uncle, Robin Hilliard and his aunt, Shirley Springer and her husband, Ray; along with a number of cousins.

Shawn was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Arnold and Hazel Hilliard and 3 aunts, Leona Billotte, Carol Sue Runyan, and Sherry Reid.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

There will be no public visitation and all services will be private.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

