Stella Mae Allio, 96, of Clarion, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, March 11, 2022 at her home.

She was born on October 27, 1925 in Clarion; daughter of the late George and Matilda Zacherl Brinkley.

Stella married Clyde Allio on November 1, 1948, who preceded her in death on May 21, 2007.

She worked at Owens Illinois Glass Plant in Clarion for 25 years, retiring in 1985.

Stella was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion.

She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and traveling with her husband.

Stella also loved her cats.

She is survived by her sons, Robert Allio and his wife, Shirley, of Clarion and Donald Allio of Lamartine; her grandchildren, Chris Wilson, Craig Wilson, Mike Wilson, Mark Allio and his wife, Carrie, Matt Allio and his wife, Nicole, Jenn Sholits and her husband, Sam, Kate Johnson and her husband, Adam, Michelle Purcell and her husband, Steve, Amy Cholaj and her husband, Chris, Kim Colwell and her husband, Casey, Dave Allio and his wife, Hope, and Sharayah Delavern and her husband, Steve; and 17 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Stella was preceded in death by her daughters, Susan Wilson and Kathy Servey and her brother, Thomas Brinkley.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Veterans First Home Care, Clarion Forest VNA, and Helpmates for their exceptional care that they gave Stella.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion with funeral services to follow in the funeral home at 1 p.m. with Rev. Monty Sayers, pastor of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, presiding.

Interment will take place in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations can be made in Stella’s honor to the Clarion Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

