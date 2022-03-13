A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Light snow, mainly after noon. High near 31. Wind chill values as low as -4. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight – Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

