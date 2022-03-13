Clarion County Democrats Seeking Individuals for Precinct Committee
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Democratic Party is looking for individuals to run for precinct committee.
These positions will be listed on the primary ballots in the various precincts in the upcoming primary election. Eligible candidates for these positions must be registered Clarion County Democrats residing in the precinct in which they are running.
Prospective candidates should get a Nominating Petition and obtain a least 10 signatures on a petition from voters in their respective precinct. Nominating Petitions are available at the Clarion County, Bureau of Elections office in the Clarion County Administrative building. Petition signing can begin immediately and must be signed and returned to the County Bureau of Elections by or on March 15, 2022.
Once elected in the May 17, 2022 Primary Election, you will be part of The Clarion County Democratic Committee. The work of this committee is to register new Democratic voters; educate the electorate concerning elections, candidates, and the party. The County Committee meets twice a year concurrent with the Executive Board.
For more information or questions, email to: [email protected]
|Ashland Township
|1801
|Millcreek Township
|0201
|Beaver Township
|1901
|Monroe Township
|0301
|Brady Township
|2001
|New Bethlehem Borough
|0401
|Callensburg Borough
|1901-2
|Oak Hall
|0501
|Clarion Borough 1st
|2101
|Paint Township
|0502
|Clarion Borough 2nd
|2201
|Perry Township
|0503
|Clarion Borough 3rd
|2301
|Piney Township
|0601
|Clarion Township 1st
|2401
|Porter Township East
|0602
|Clarion Township 2nd
|2402
|Porter Township West
|0701
|East Brady Borough
|2501
|Redbank Township East
|0801
|Elk Township
|2502
|Redbank Township West
|1001
|Farmington Township North
|2601
|Richland Township
|1002
|Farmington Township Central
|2701
|Rimersburg Borough
|0901
|Foxburg Borough
|2801
|Salem Township
|1101
|Hawthorn Borough
|2901
|Shippenville Borough
|1201
|Highland Township
|3001
|Sligo Borough
|1301
|Knox Borough
|3101
|St. Petersburg Borough
|1401
|Knox Township
|3201
|Strattanville Borough
|1501
|Licking Township
|3301
|Toby Township
|1601
|Limestone Township
|3401
|Washington Township
|1701
|Madison Township
