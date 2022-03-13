 

Clarion Area Jobs

Clarion County Democrats Seeking Individuals for Precinct Committee

Sunday, March 13, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

dem headquartersCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Democratic Party is looking for individuals to run for precinct committee.

These positions will be listed on the primary ballots in the various precincts in the upcoming primary election. Eligible candidates for these positions must be registered Clarion County Democrats residing in the precinct in which they are running.

Prospective candidates should get a Nominating Petition and obtain a least 10 signatures on a petition from voters in their respective precinct. Nominating Petitions are available at the Clarion County, Bureau of Elections office in the Clarion County Administrative building. Petition signing can begin immediately and must be signed and returned to the County Bureau of Elections by or on March 15, 2022.

Once elected in the May 17, 2022 Primary Election, you will be part of The Clarion County Democratic Committee. The work of this committee is to register new Democratic voters; educate the electorate concerning elections, candidates, and the party. The County Committee meets twice a year concurrent with the Executive Board.

For more information or questions, email to: [email protected]

 

 

0101 Ashland Township 1801 Millcreek Township
0201 Beaver Township 1901 Monroe Township
0301 Brady Township 2001 New Bethlehem Borough
0401 Callensburg Borough 1901-2 Oak Hall
0501 Clarion Borough 1st 2101 Paint Township
0502 Clarion Borough 2nd 2201 Perry Township
0503 Clarion Borough 3rd 2301 Piney Township
0601 Clarion Township 1st 2401 Porter Township East
0602 Clarion Township 2nd 2402 Porter Township West
0701 East Brady Borough 2501 Redbank Township East
0801 Elk Township 2502 Redbank Township West
1001 Farmington Township North 2601 Richland Township
1002 Farmington Township Central 2701 Rimersburg Borough
0901 Foxburg Borough 2801 Salem Township
1101 Hawthorn Borough 2901 Shippenville Borough
1201 Highland Township 3001 Sligo Borough
1301 Knox Borough 3101 St. Petersburg Borough
1401 Knox Township 3201 Strattanville Borough
1501 Licking Township 3301 Toby Township
1601 Limestone Township 3401 Washington Township
1701 Madison Township

