Clarion University Men’s Golf: Golden Eagles Wrap Weekend at Brown Golf Intercollegiate

JACKSON SPRINGS, N.C. – The Golden Eagle men’s golf team concluded their weekend at the Brown Golf Intercollegiate hosted by Mercyhurst on Saturday, improving by three team strokes for a score of 314 in their second round.

Clarion finished with a team score of 631, good enough for 12th among teams that finished both rounds.

Will Meyer climbed seven spots on the leaderboard in large part by knocking seven strokes off his previous day’s score, tying for 33rd in the field of 138 with a two-day score of 153. Meyer shot a 73 (+1) in the second round on Saturday, by far the best round of the day for any Golden Eagle.

Nick Giambrone finished second overall on the team but was largely consistent with his results from the day before, shooting 79 (+7) on Saturday for a two-day score of 156. Willie Hoover carved three strokes off his Friday score, carding a 78 in the second round for a two-day score of 159. Rounding out the scoring for Clarion at the tournament was Ryan Robinson , who shot an 84 on Saturday for a two-day score of 164.

All told, Golden Eagle golfers shot a 314 on Saturday compared to a 317 on Friday, giving them a two-day score of 631.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.