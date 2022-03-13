Clarion University Swimming & Diving: Anna Vogt Takes 10th in 1M Dive at NCAA Championships

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Anna Vogt closed out the Golden Eagle swimming & diving team’s week at the 2022 NCAA Championships on Saturday, earning Honorable Mention All-America honors in the Women’s 1M Dive.

Vogt enjoyed the best placement in a national event of her college career, taking 10th in the field of 22 with a score of 395.95. That was just 2.65 points behind McKendree’s Regan Gubera, who finished eighth in the event. The most veteran diver of the three Golden Eagles – men and women – competing at this year’s Championship, Vogt had previously taken part in the 2020 Championships.

Also taking flight for the Golden Eagles was freshman Alexa Gonczi , who earned Honorable Mention honors earlier in the week. Gonczi placed 21st in the 1M Dive with a score of 352.95.

