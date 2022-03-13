Laurel Eye Clinic Hoops: Redbank Valley vs. Kennedy Catholic (PIAA Class 2A Boys Second Round). Live from Armstrong High School. Pregame starts at 4:10 p.m. Tip-Off is at 4:30 p.m. Times could be subject to change depending on the end time of the first game. If this stream stops, go to exploreClarion’s YouTube channel.

