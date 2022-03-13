 

Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash in Richland Township

Sunday, March 13, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

State-PoliceRICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Interstate 80 in Richland Township.

PSP Clarion were dispatched to the crash around 8:22 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, east on Interstate 80, at mile marker 49, in Richland Township, Clarion County.

According to police, this accident occurred as an unidentified commercial vehicle and a 2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer, driven by 42-year-old Shadi F. Shraim, of Dearborn, Michigan, were both traveling east in the right lane.

Police say the commercial vehicle attempted to overtake the TrailBlazer. It merged over into the right lane and struck the TrailBlazer. The vehicles impacted at the trailing unit of the commercial vehicle.

The commercial vehicle failed to stop and continued to travel east in the right lane of travel.

Shraim was using a seat belt and was not injured.


