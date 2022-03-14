A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 52. South wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday – Isolated showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Friday – Scattered showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Showers, mainly after 8pm. Low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night – Scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.