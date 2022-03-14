Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Artemis
Monday, March 14, 2022 @ 12:03 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Artemis.
Artemis is an adult male Boxer.
He is house-trained, neutered, and vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Artemis was surrendered to the rescue when his owner went into the military.
It is preferred that his new home be one without other pets and children.
For more information on Artemis, or to schedule an appointment to visit him, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email [email protected]
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.