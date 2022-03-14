 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Tuna Mushroom Casserole

Monday, March 14, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

The green beans add nice texture, color and flavor!

Ingredients

1/2 cup water
1 teaspoon chicken bouillon granules

1 package (9 ounces) frozen cut green beans
1 cup chopped onion
1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms
1/4 cup chopped celery
1 garlic clove, minced
1/2 teaspoon dill weed
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
4 teaspoons cornstarch
1-1/2 cups cold whole milk
1/2 cup shredded Swiss cheese
1/4 cup mayonnaise
2-1/2 cups egg noodles, cooked and drained
1 can (12 ounces) light tuna in water, drained and flaked
1/3 cup dry bread crumbs
1 tablespoon butter

Directions

-In a large saucepan, bring water and bouillon to a boil; stir until bouillon is dissolved. Add the next eight ingredients; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer until vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes.

-In a small bowl, combine cornstarch and milk until smooth; gradually add to vegetable mixture. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Remove from the heat; stir in cheese and mayonnaise until cheese is melted. Fold in noodles and tuna.

-Pour into a greased 2-1/2-qt. baking dish. In a small skillet, brown bread crumbs in butter; sprinkle over casserole. Bake, uncovered, at 350° until heated through, 25-30 minutes.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


