Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Tuna Mushroom Casserole

The green beans add nice texture, color and flavor!

Ingredients

1/2 cup water

1 teaspoon chicken bouillon granules



1 package (9 ounces) frozen cut green beans1 cup chopped onion1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms1/4 cup chopped celery1 garlic clove, minced1/2 teaspoon dill weed1/2 teaspoon salt1/8 teaspoon pepper4 teaspoons cornstarch1-1/2 cups cold whole milk1/2 cup shredded Swiss cheese1/4 cup mayonnaise2-1/2 cups egg noodles, cooked and drained1 can (12 ounces) light tuna in water, drained and flaked1/3 cup dry bread crumbs1 tablespoon butter

Directions

-In a large saucepan, bring water and bouillon to a boil; stir until bouillon is dissolved. Add the next eight ingredients; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer until vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes.

-In a small bowl, combine cornstarch and milk until smooth; gradually add to vegetable mixture. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Remove from the heat; stir in cheese and mayonnaise until cheese is melted. Fold in noodles and tuna.

-Pour into a greased 2-1/2-qt. baking dish. In a small skillet, brown bread crumbs in butter; sprinkle over casserole. Bake, uncovered, at 350° until heated through, 25-30 minutes.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.