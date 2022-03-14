Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Tuna Mushroom Casserole
The green beans add nice texture, color and flavor!
Ingredients
1/2 cup water
1 teaspoon chicken bouillon granules
1 cup chopped onion
1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms
1/4 cup chopped celery
1 garlic clove, minced
1/2 teaspoon dill weed
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
4 teaspoons cornstarch
1-1/2 cups cold whole milk
1/2 cup shredded Swiss cheese
1/4 cup mayonnaise
2-1/2 cups egg noodles, cooked and drained
1 can (12 ounces) light tuna in water, drained and flaked
1/3 cup dry bread crumbs
1 tablespoon butter
Directions
-In a large saucepan, bring water and bouillon to a boil; stir until bouillon is dissolved. Add the next eight ingredients; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer until vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes.
-In a small bowl, combine cornstarch and milk until smooth; gradually add to vegetable mixture. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Remove from the heat; stir in cheese and mayonnaise until cheese is melted. Fold in noodles and tuna.
-Pour into a greased 2-1/2-qt. baking dish. In a small skillet, brown bread crumbs in butter; sprinkle over casserole. Bake, uncovered, at 350° until heated through, 25-30 minutes.
