Clarion County’s GIS Creates, Manages, Analyzes Data for 9-1-1

Monday, March 14, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

Clarion County GIS VIEWCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County’s GIS (Geographic Information System) does everything from maintaining data for 9-1-1 to making maps.

(Pictured above: GIS Aerial view of Clarion County Courthouse.)

“GIS is more than just making maps. it allows us to create, manage, analyze data based on the location and geography,” Director Leah Smith explained at a recent work session of the Clarion County Commissioners

“Within GIS, you have the base map, which is the geographic area. Then you have data contained within the attributes and the tools to analyze and applications to share the information with anyone.”

159D38D5-3A48-42E1-B6B2-97033B954E42_1_201_aGIS Director Leah Smith

Smith explained the biggest job is to maintain data for 9-1-1, but there are many other duties of the two-member department located in the courthouse. Another member, Catherine Slater, is a GIS Specialist.

“We also assign addresses throughout the county,” Smith continued. “We perform parcel edits for the assessment office. We map survey corrections. We create public maps and share data as needed. We keep the GIS site up to date, and we manage all of Clarion County’s GIS data. We can also do custom GIS projects, custom maps, but we do have a disclaimer. GIS is not 100 percent accurate the only way to find accurate boundary lines is using a survey or a deed.”

The online parcel viewer is the most popular service on the web, and the public can search by an address or a map number to find a specific parcel. Once it is selected, the public can click on it and find out information like the owner’s name, acreage, deed book, page, and more.

“This is PEMA (Pennsylvania Emergency Management) imagery from 2018. you can click on it, and it’s going to bring up a bunch of information, the owner, the address, the tax mailing, and assessment values. If you find that there might be an error within the parcel viewer, you can file an error reporting form, or you can email me. There’s my email address, and a new address refill request form is right there, but you can click on any parcel and just find out different information.”

The Clarion County GIS Office performs mapping and spatial database maintenance work for various Clarion County Departments including, but not limited to, Planning, Tax Assessment, 9-1-1, Register and Recorders, Elections, Voters Registration, and Sheriff. It also provides mapping products and services to customers of different backgrounds and affiliations.

An underlying department goal is to enable Clarion County Government to work more effectively and efficiently by enabling the access of various GIS-derived data maintained in-house at different levels to the county departments and their corresponding clients.

Clarion County GIS Department offers GIS consulting services, database management, custom maps, and training services to the county’s departments and offices. Major priorities of the GIS Department include:

• Create, edit, and maintain current and additional GIS Layers
• Develop, manage, and maintain GIS database
• Performs GIS analysis for county agencies and public
• Developing custom maps
• Facilitating GIS education and training seminars

Mapping products (digital/hardcopy) and GIS services/data are available to the public.

For more information, contact smith at [email protected]
or the county website at https://www.co.clarion.pa.us/government/departments/gis/index.php.

