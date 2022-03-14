David Allen Shouey, 55, of Pleasantville, died of natural causes Saturday morning, March 12, 2022, while doing what he loved the most–working on his hot rod.

He was born in Franklin on September 6, 1966, a son of the late Robert and Dorothy (Ritchey) Stahlman.

He attended Cranberry High School.

Dave was currently employed by Moonlight Packaging in Oil City, but his favorite job was working on cars, motorcycles, and ATVs.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, and his passion was restoring classic cars.

Dave was married on August 22, 2015 to Colleen Sterner of Pleasantville, and she survives.

Also surviving are six children: Aidan and Alaina Shouey of Pleasantville, Bethany Hannah and her husband Nathan of Seneca, Shawn Sharpe of Beaumont, Texas, Amanda Shouey, and Michael Watterson, both of Oil City; three step-children: Ashley and Dalton Staub, and Ashleigh Tomlinson; and several grandchildren.

He is also survived by two sisters, Bonnie Bell and her husband Larry, and Christina Taylor and her husband Dave; and his nieces and nephews: Larry Bell, Tara Bell, Robert Miller, Jacob Miller, DJ Taylor, and Brittany Taylor.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Steven Shouey; and a sister, Brenda Frishkorn.

Visitation will be held at Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca on Tuesday (March 15) from 6 – 8 p.m. and on Wednesday (March 16) from 11 a.m. until noon.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Wednesday at noon with Pastor Eric Reamer, pastor of the Oil City Free Christian Church, officiating.

Private interment will be in Heckathorn Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

To express online condolences to Dave’s family, visit www.hilebest.com.

