Featured Local Job: Full-Time Physical Therapist and Physical Therapist Assistant

West Park Rehab and Diagnostics is looking to add another full-time Physical Therapist and Physical Therapist Assistant to their team.

West Park Rehab needs therapists who are willing to work in a collaborative environment where patient care, satisfaction, and outcomes are the priority.

They need therapists who appreciate the funded advancement in an area of specialty and/or board certification.

They need therapists who seek to work in a clinic that is fast-paced but very organized.

They need therapists who want to help contribute to a practice that has maintained a 98% “Extremely Satisfied” rating from patients at discharge.

They need therapists that can help them maintain their 5 Star Google rating (3 years and going).

They need therapists who can maintain the emphasis on providing the highest level of skilled care for every patient, every day.

West Park Rehab strives to create optimal work/home balance so they need therapists who are OK with closing at noon on Fridays to give more weekend time with family.

They need therapists who can appreciate that West Park Rehab rewards the success of all who contribute to their vision by returning 30% of all profits back to staff.

If you are that Physical Therapist or Physical Therapist Assistant who wants to make a difference in this community and could thrive managing patients with conditions of the spine, then you should send your resume for consideration to:

West Park Rehab, attention: Eddie St.Clair, DPT, CHT

571 Pone Lane

Franklin PA 16323

or fax 814-437-6197.

