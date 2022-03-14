Featured Local Job: Production Team Members

Kahle’s Kitchens Inc, in Leeper is seeking motivated individuals to join their production team, several positions available.

Kahle’s offers competitive wages, incentive programs, full health and vision insurance, as well as 401k matching contributions.

Positions are full time 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Applicants should apply in person at 7488 Route 36 in Leeper, Pa 16233.

Successful applicants may be subject to a physical and drug test after a job offer is accepted.

Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer.



