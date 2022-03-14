Golf Outing to Benefit Children of Caleb Kifer

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A golf outing benefiting the children of the late Caleb Kifer will be held on May 22 at Clarion Oaks Golf Course.

A well-known and respected teacher at Clarion-Limestone High School, Caleb passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021, after a seven-month bout with cancer.

He was a Curllsville native and a graduate of Clarion Area High School who had been a full-time teacher at Clarion-Limestone since 2010, most recently teaching history.

He is survived by his wife Elicia and children Harper, Cora, and Cade, along with his mother Dana Kifer and brother Jacob.

The Kifer family also recently lost Caleb’s dad, Perry, who passed away on January 14 following a lengthy illness.

ABOUT THE EVENT

The 2022 Caleb Kifer Memorial Golf Outing is open to the public; the cost is $400 per team and includes a light breakfast, tee gift, on-course alcohol, and a picnic-style lunch.

Registration and breakfast are scheduled for 8:00 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9:00 a.m.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the first and second place teams. Several hole contests will also be held throughout the day.

To register for the scramble, click here.

All proceeds will be donated to the Kifer children’s college funds. If you would like to donate to the cause without participating in the outing, click here.

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

The event also offers multiple opportunities for businesses, professionals, and individuals to become a sponsor.

Sponsorship Categories include:

Hole Sponsor: $100

Gold Sponsor (includes 1 team): $600

Silver Sponsor: $250

Hole prizes and gift bag donations are also being accepted.

More information on how to become a sponsor is available here.

For more information on the event, visit Facebook.com/KiferGolfOuting.

