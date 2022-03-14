Margaret A. “Peg” Toscano, 87, of Erie and formerly of Oil City passed away on her birthday March 11, 2022 at Manchester Commons in Erie.

Born March 11, 1935 in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of the late Cecilia Selker & Charles A. Staab Sr

Peg was a graduate of St. Joseph High School.

She was married on June 18, 1960 to Carmen D. Toscano and he preceded her in death in 1965.

Mrs. Toscano had worked for Bell Telephone and later as a housekeeper for the school district.

While living in Erie, she had been a housekeeper for Manchester Presbyterian Lodge.

She had been a member of St. Joseph Church in Oil City.

Peg is survived by one daughter, Kathy Straub & her husband Charles of Erie, a grandson, Matthew Straub, and a great grandson, Joshua.

She is also survived by one brother, Joseph Staab of Erie, and by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers: Charles, Bernard and Eugene Staab; and by two sisters: Mary “Gert” Alcorn and Sr. Janet Staab OSB.

A Committal Service will be held on Monday in the chapel at Calvary Cemetery at 1:30 P.M. with Fr. Marc Solomon, Presiding.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of ones choice.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.