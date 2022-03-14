Margaret Gibson, of Meadville, passed away on March 11th at the Collin’s House in Franklin.

Born on July 8,1939, in Sheffield, England, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Winnifred Williams.

On September 5, 1963, Margaret married the love of her life, the late Peter J. Gibson.

Peter passed away on May 19, 2020, leaving a hole in her heart and life.

Margaret spent her life perfecting the art of homemaking and devoted herself fully to loving, caring for and supporting her husband and family.

She was not only the President of her husband’s fan club but also of his consulting firm, MG, INC.

Margaret led a wonderfully exciting life as a “proper” British lady.

She was a member of Daughters of the British Empire, the Turtle Sanctuary of Singer Island Turtle Club and was a passionate supporter of the Crawford County Humane Society as she loved all animals.

In her youth, she won second place in England’s Miss Camay Competition and was a ballroom dancer in many of England’s national competitions.

It was there she dipped her toes into the British fashion industry, modeling for publications in Sheffield and later for Virginia Morris when she lived in Franklin, PA.

She was an impressive seamstress, sewing all her own ball gowns, sometimes still stitching the finishing touches on her way to the dance.

She later enjoyed using her talents to sew costumes for her children and grandchildren.

She enjoyed spending time with family, entertaining dear friends, cooking and fine dining.

Her jam rolly polly, suet puddings and Bakewell tarts will be greatly missed… but we’ll pass on her beloved fruitcakes because we “never truly appreciated it!”

Left to cherish her precious memory is her son, Steven Gibson and his wife, Michele of Franklin; her daughter, Helen Deborah Simmons of Summerville South Carolina; her grandchildren, Alexandra Berkshire of Pittsburgh, Maxwell Cramer of Greenville, PA, and Jacob Cramer and his wife Ashley of Meadville; Brooks Simmons and his wife Kaylee of Greenville, SC, and Andrew Simmons and his wife Kimberly of Alpena, MI; her sister Ann Butterell and her husband Don of Totley Rise, England; her brother-in-law, John Gibson and his wife Heather of Castleton, England; her nieces, Georgina Gibson of Castleton, and Victoria Butterell of Totley Rise, and her nephew David Butterell and his wife Louise of Leeds, England.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother David Williams; and her niece Catherine Gibson.

The family would like to thank Kat, Hope, Paige, Alicia, Amy, Phyllis and Randy for their warm compassion and support of Mum throughout her time at Collin’s House. Your care and service was a beautiful gift to all of us. Unfortunately, you are one of the best kept secrets in the local community.

As per the family’s wishes there will be no visitation.

A memorial service will be held at a later time. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut St. Franklin, PA 16323.

Memorial contributions can be made in Margaret’s memory to Crawford County Humane Society, 11012 Kennedy Hill Rd., Meadville, PA 16335.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Margaret’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

