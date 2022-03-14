 

Martha J. Mewes

Monday, March 14, 2022 @ 07:03 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-2cB7vqAAjgRf543Martha J. Mewes, 62, of Franklin passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at her home surrounded by family and friends.

Her husband, Michael Mewes, has written a letter for us.

Martha has moved on.

I have been walking her home for a very long time.

She has arrived at that place where we can strip off our body like a shoe that has become too tight.

Ah! What a wonderful feeling.

Along the way we have done everything, fulfilled every dream we could think of, and some we couldn’t have imagined.

No regrets.

Her wish was that her remains be donated to the Department of Applied Forensic Sciences Mercyhurst University.

Having been a teacher all her life, she wanted to continue educating after she was gone.

And so she shall.

She has certainly made me more mindful and patient, with myself and others, than I could have ever become on my own.

And for that I am forever grateful.

Instead of a service or viewing, I am thinking of coming together to celebrate Martha’s journey sometime later this year.

If you would like to join me at that time, please send a short note to Michael Mewes c/o Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Should you feel like making a small donation in Martha’s memory I suggest the Forensic Anthropology Center.

You may contact them at the College of Arts and Sciences Development Office at (865)974-2365, or via email at [email protected]

Or consider a gift to the Venango County Humane Society via their website at https://venangocountyhumanesociety.org.

Martha would have liked that very much.

With Love,
Michael

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Martha’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.


