Mary L. Usoff, 85 of Franklin, passed away March 11, 2022 at UPMC Seneca.

Mary was born April 26, 1936 in Bullion, she was the daughter of the late Glen R. and Pauline Paden Sr.

Mary graduated from Franklin High School.

She started working for Joy Manufacturing Company in 1954 as an Engineering Standards Veri typist.

Later she worked as a Engineering Standards Analyst and Veri typist.

Mary served on Joy Employees Fund Committee and was involved in Office Employees Local 352 Union.

She attended several classes such as blue print reading, electrical AC and DC, metallurgy, book keeping and algebra that were offered at Joy.

Mary married Paul W. Usoff on October 15, 1993 who preceded her in death on July 13, 2013.

Mary liked to travel, cook and enjoyed her nephews and nieces.

Mary and her husband always had a large garden and loved to can and freeze items from their garden.

Mary is survived sister in laws Carol S. Paden and Dorothy Paden, step children Debbie Green and her husband Dale, Paul W. Usoff Jr and his wife Barbara, Patty Green and her husband Richard and several nephews and nieces including Ronald and Kathy Paden of Polk, and their children.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband and her brother Paul D. Paden, Glen Paden Sr., sister Florence Schaub and her husband Darrell.

Burial will take place Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Hickory Grove Cemetery.

The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home in Clintonville is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials can be sent to a charity of one’s choice.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.