Meaghen Kathleen Kennedy, age 37, died on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

She was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado on November 24, 1984, a daughter of David O. Williams and Traci S. Kennedy-Robertson, who survive.

Meaghan worked many jobs, she was a CNA and worked in customer service for many years.

Meaghan loved and appreciated art, she enjoyed painting, was a binge reader, and a social butterfly.

She was always keeping people updated through social media and talking with friends.

In addition to her biological parents, she is survived by a stepfather, Michael Robertson of Seneca.

Meaghen’s two children; Amoria (Amme) Robertson of Oil City and Joelene (JoeJoe) Robertson of Franklin; her three siblings, Aaron and Alexis Williams of West Virginia, and William Kennedy of Oil City; and her maternal grandfather, Richard (Craig) Kennedy of Seneca, also survive.

Preceding Meaghen in death are both maternal and paternal great grandparents; her paternal grandparents; and her maternal grandmother, Kathleen (Maka) Kennedy who was Meaghen’s biggest advocate.

Services were held privately by the family.

Interment will be at Heckathorn Cemetery near her Grandma Kathleen.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

