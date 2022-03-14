Patricia Ann (Mason) Paich, 92, formerly of Kennerdell, PA passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Orchard Manor.

Pat was born on August 7, 1929 in Kennerdell, PA, the youngest of 11 children.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband Paul Paich who she was married to for almost 68 years.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Edwin Mason and Lavenia (Dora) Rivers Mason, as well as her siblings Clarence Mason II, Lavenia “Neen” Sines, Sarah “Sally” Thomas, Jessie Eckes, Elsie Keeler, Marian “Mamie” Baughman, Rose Midage, Paul Mason, Clyde Mason, and Elmer “Scott” Mason.

Pat is survived by sons David Paul and wife Sue (Kagle) of Cranberry, PA; Robert Mark and wife Roseanne (Augustine) of Kennerdell, PA; and James Douglas and wife Tina (Middleton) of Kennerdell, PA.

She is also survived by grandchildren Heather Paich, Laura Shema and husband Michael, their children Hailey and twins Aiden and Caleb, Jodi Paich-Kohlstrom and son Kaj, Bob Paich, Mark Paich and partner Elizabeth Diaz, Chris Paich, Bethany Brown and husband Damon and their daughter Leyla. Patricia is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Pat grew up in Kennerdell, living next to the Kennerdell Church of God, of which she was a lifelong member.

She played the organ and piano there, as well as sang in the choir.

She was also the Treasurer for many years and she would always bake a delicious apple pie for the auditors; because of this the audits became much more frequent.

Pat’s love of music started at home where the family’s entertainment was often singing in harmony or quick-wit and one-liners amongst the siblings.

She attended school in a one-room schoolhouse across the road from where she lived, and later attended and graduated from Rockland High School where she was valedictorian.

After graduation, Pat married Paul Paich in 1948 after meeting at a local dance.

While they were courting, they shared time taking long walks in the hills of Kennerdell and enjoying nature.

Pat always wanted to see what was over the next hill.

Pat and her husband shared many interests including hunting and music.

She enjoyed playing the piano as well as the hammer dulcimers that Paul handcrafted from wood.

They traveled to many hammer dulcimer festivals where they made new friends and enjoyed jam sessions until late in the night.

She had a long career with the US Postal Service and she was Postmaster of the Kennerdell Post Office for many years.

One of the greatest joys of her life was her family.

She always created elaborate games and activities for the grandkids at family gatherings.

Pat was an accomplished seamstress and she took great pleasure in sewing much of the clothing for her family.

A celebration of life for Pat’s family and friends will be held at the Kennerdell Church of God, 151 Watson Ave, Kennerdell PA 16374, on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 11:00am.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Kennderdell Church of God or a charity of your choice.

Condolences may be shared online at www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

