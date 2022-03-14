Robert Thomas Jacoby, 69, of Cranberry, died unexpectedly of an apparent heart attack at his home on Friday afternoon, March 11, 2022.

He was born in Oil City on March 24, 1952 to the late Wayne P. and Phyllis K. (Rodgers) Jacoby.

Mr. Jacoby was a member and an elder in the Oil City Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses for over forty years.

He was a man of integrity who was loyal to his God, his family, congregation, and friends.

He taught his children the value of the most important things in life.

Bob always went out of his way to help anyone in need, even strangers.

He was an avid Bible reader and never missed an opportunity the share the Bible’s wonderful hope for the future.

Bob enjoyed bicycling his whole life until his retirement, then he took up gardening and pickleball with Mary Ann.

He was friendly and upbeat, enjoyed playing music and singing with his children and feeding the birds.

He Jacoby was employed for over thirty-five years at Metalife Industries in Reno as director of sales.

He was married in Oil City on September 31, 1974 to the former Mary Ann Edwards, and she survives, along with their four children: Sarah (Reed) McKibbin of Bolivia, Gail (Jesse) Selman of Seneca, Kyle (Jamie) Jacoby of Bolivia, and Joel (Jennifer) Jacoby of Anchorage, Alaska; and six grandchildren, Colin, Porter, and Claudia Selman, and Huck, Juniper, and Arlo Jacoby.

Also surviving is a sister, Ann Stebbins of College Station, Texas; three brothers, John Jacoby (Roberta) of Phoenix, Arizona, Leonard Jacoby (Gloria) of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Andrew Jacoby (Sherry) of Phoenix, Arizona; and numerous nieces and nephews including Laura (Jason) Ellsworth and Rachel (Edward) Ellsworth whom he loved as his own.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Michael P. Jacoby; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Donald and Erma Edwards.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date and those details will be announced when they become available.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, P.O. Box 533, Seneca, PA 16346; or to a charity of one’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca. To express online condolences to Robert’s family, visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.