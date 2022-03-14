 

Say What?!: Briefcase of Family Memories Accidentally Donated to Thrift Store

Monday, March 14, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

ec say whatCOLORADO – Employees at a Colorado thrift store tracked down a man who mistakenly donated a briefcase that turned out to be filled with 80 years of memories.

Josef Garrett, an adjunct professor at the University of Colorado, said he inherited a family estate and while going through items he decided to donate what he assumed was a typewriter in a large briefcase.

Read the full story here.


