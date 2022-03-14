Sharon Lee (Case) Travis, age 77 of New Bethlehem, passed away at home surrounded by family on Thursday afternoon, March 10, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.

Born January 19, 1945, in McKeesport, she was the daughter of the late Walter E. and Freda M. (Holliday) Case.

On May 3rd 1969 she married Darryll W. Travis in North Versailles.

Sharon and Darryll “Duck” moved from McKeesport to New Bethlehem in 1974 to raise their kids and be closer to family.

She worked as a retail associate at Dolinda’s Department Store, W.A. George Pharmacy, New Bethlehem Pharmacy and finally retiring from Klingensmith’s Pharmacy, all in New Bethlehem.

She is survived by her husband, Darryll, who has been her sole caregiver for the last eight months; two sons and their wives: Darran W. and Stacey Travis of Limestone and Shawn M. and Kimberly Travis of West Grove; four grandchildren: Olivia C. Travis and her fiancé, Travis Crawford, of Mayport; Emalie E. Travis of Limestone; Gavin W. Travis and Kylie D. Travis, both of West Grove, and one great grandchild, Layken Marie Crawford, of Mayport.

Sharon is also survived by her brother, Rodney K. Case and his wife, Vickie, of New Bethlehem, who were very involved with her day to day care; numerous nieces and nephews who were all near and dear to her heart, especially Darla (Case) and Eric Fox of Sligo, and three special and dear longtime friends that were more like family: Becky Bish of Seminole, Butch Howard of East McKeesport and Joann Jacklin of New Bethlehem.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert E. Case and two sisters-in-law: Judith L. (Dansak) Case and Marcia F. (Travis) Nanci.

There will be no visitation or services at the request of Sharon and her family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service in New Bethlehem.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

