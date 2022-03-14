 

Request for Proposal for Transportation at Clarion Area School District

Monday, March 14, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Clarion High SchoolCLARION, Pa. – Clarion Area School District is seeking proposals for school bus and van transportation.

The Request for Proposals may be obtained from the District’s office at 221 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

Proposals shall be prepared and submitted to the School District in such form as is set forth in the RFP by 3:00 p.m. on April 1, 2022. The District reserves the right to reject any and all RFP’s.

For more information, contact Jill Spence in the Business Office at 814-226-6110.

The Clarion Area School District Office is located at 221 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.


