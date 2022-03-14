 

State Police Calls: Drug Possession, Criminal Mischief

Monday, March 14, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

psp carArea State Police responded to the following calls:

Drug Possession in Jenks Township

Marienville-based State Police initiated a traffic stop near State Route 66 and Smokey Lane in Jenks Township, Forest County, on March 11, around 5:54 p.m.

During the stop, the passenger was found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

Police said the investigation will remain open with charges pending in district court.

The suspect’s name was not released.

Criminal Mischief in Franklin

According to a March 13 release issued by Franklin-based State Police, two incidents of criminal mischief occurred recently in the Franklin area.

Police said the first incident occurred some time between 8:20 p.m. on March 1, and 6:15 a.m. on March 2, near 1584 Congress Hill Ext.

Police said unknown suspect(s) scratched a Toyota Corolla and punctured four of its tires.

Additionally, a Toyota RAV4 parked in downtown Franklin was damaged, with a flat tire sometime between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on March 1.

The victims are listed as a 50-year-old female and 53-year-old male, both of Franklin.


