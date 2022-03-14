State Police Seeking Information on Hit-and-Run Crash on Emlenton-Clintonville Road

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking the public for information on a hit-and-run accident that happened early Saturday morning on Emlenton-Clintonville Road.

According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 2:10 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, as an unidentified vehicle was traveling eastbound on Emlenton-Clintonville Road (State Route 208), east of its intersection with Lisbon/Rockdale Road. For unknown reasons, the unknown operator of the vehicle lost control of it. The vehicle crossed the westbound lane of travel and left the roadway via the north berm.

The vehicle traveled approximately 15 feet through a gravel parking lot where it struck a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta, owned by Herbert Hovis Auto Sales, which was parked facing in an easterly direction.

The unidentified vehicle impacted the Volkswagen with its front portion.

The unknown operator briefly exited his vehicle and quickly got back into it and fled the scene eastbound on Route 208. The rear portion of the Volkswagen was moved in a northern direction approximately four feet from being struck by the unidentified vehicle. The Volkswagen sustained damage to its rear right portion.

It is suspected that the unidentified vehicle, which is believed to be a full-sized pickup truck, sustained damage to its front portion.

Anyone with information regarding this hit-and-run crash is asked to contact PSP Franklin at 814-676-6596.

