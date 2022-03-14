 

Police Release Details of One-Vehicle Crash on Red Brush Road

Monday, March 14, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Night Time Police InterventionTIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police released the details of a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Red Brush Road earlier this month.

According to Marienville-based State Police, this accident happened around 3:07 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, on Red Brush Road, in Tionesta Township, Forest County, involving 31-year-old Steven D. Scholar, of Tionesta.

Police say Scholar was traveling east on Red Brush Road, and his 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup left the roadway on the southern berm. It struck a ditch which caused disabling damage.

Scholar and a nine-year-old male passenger were using seat belts and a two-year-old female passenger was in a child safety seat.

No injuries were reported.

Scholar was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Sunday, March 13, 2022.


