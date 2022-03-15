A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Scattered showers, mainly after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Scattered showers, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Isolated showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – Isolated showers before 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Friday – Showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night – Showers. Low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday – Showers likely, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night – Scattered showers, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

