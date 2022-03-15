 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Scattered showers, mainly after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Scattered showers, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Isolated showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – Isolated showers before 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Friday – Showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night – Showers. Low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday – Showers likely, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night – Scattered showers, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.