BREAKING NEWS: Peter Spencer Shooting Ruled Self-Defense

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Venango County District Attorney’s office has ruled self-defense in the shooting death of Jamaican native Peter Bernardo Spencer.

Venango County District Attorney Shawn White said the suspect was legally justified in shooting 29-year-old Spencer, of Allegheny County, under the Castle Doctrine, better known as the “Stand Your Ground” law.

Franklin-based State Police said the suspect had invited some friends to his family’s camp along the Allegheny River near Emlenton Borough. He and his friends were drinking around the campfire when one friend, Spencer, “got an AK-47 assault rifle out and started shooting it up into the air” on or around December 12.

Spencer started yelling at them and demanding that they get more wood for the fire. Spencer “went insane,” according to witnesses, and later took their car keys and made them get on the ground. Spencer was pointing the AK-47 at the suspect, and the suspect subsequently shot him nine times with his pistol. The suspect and another friend drove up to a nearby location where cellular service was available and called 9-1-1.

It was determined that racial bias did not play a role in the shooting.

The final findings were released early Tuesday afternoon during a joint press conference held by the District Attorney’s office and Pennsylvania State Police Troop E, Franklin.

This story will be updated.

