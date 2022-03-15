Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Four-Cheese Chicken Fettuccine

You won’t want to miss out on this cheesy dish!

Ingredients

8 ounces uncooked fettuccine

1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted



1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, cubed1 jar (4-1/2 ounces) sliced mushrooms, drained1 cup heavy whipping cream1/2 cup butter1/4 teaspoon garlic powder3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese1/2 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese1/2 cup shredded Swiss cheese2-1/2 cups cubed cooked chicken

Topping:

1/3 cup seasoned bread crumbs

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 to 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

-Cook fettuccine according to package directions.

-Meanwhile, in a large kettle, combine the soup, cream cheese, mushrooms, cream, butter, and garlic powder. Stir in cheeses; cook and stir until melted. Add chicken; heat through. Drain fettuccine; add to the sauce.

-Transfer to a shallow greased 2-1/2-qt. baking dish. Combine topping ingredients; sprinkle over chicken mixture. Cover and bake at 350° for 25 minutes. Uncover; bake 5-10 minutes longer or until golden brown.

