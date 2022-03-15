 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Four-Cheese Chicken Fettuccine

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

You won’t want to miss out on this cheesy dish!

Ingredients

8 ounces uncooked fettuccine
1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, cubed
1 jar (4-1/2 ounces) sliced mushrooms, drained
1 cup heavy whipping cream
1/2 cup butter
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/2 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
1/2 cup shredded Swiss cheese
2-1/2 cups cubed cooked chicken

Topping:
1/3 cup seasoned bread crumbs
2 tablespoons butter, melted
1 to 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

-Cook fettuccine according to package directions.

-Meanwhile, in a large kettle, combine the soup, cream cheese, mushrooms, cream, butter, and garlic powder. Stir in cheeses; cook and stir until melted. Add chicken; heat through. Drain fettuccine; add to the sauce.

-Transfer to a shallow greased 2-1/2-qt. baking dish. Combine topping ingredients; sprinkle over chicken mixture. Cover and bake at 350° for 25 minutes. Uncover; bake 5-10 minutes longer or until golden brown.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


