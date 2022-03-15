Gregory A. Miller, 65, of Mayport, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 14, 2022, after fighting a fierce, 3-month battle with cancer.

He passed at Brookville Hospital peacefully in the night.

Born on October 26, 1956, he was the son of the late Wallace and Marion Miller.

He was a claims adjustor at Nationwide Insurance for 33 years.

He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, guns, and history.

He loved his family and friends dearly.

Greg married Terri Reed on December 4, 1998.

Greg is survived by his wife, Terri of Mayport; son, Scott Seigworth of Bellefonte, wife Jill (Speck), and their children, Ava and Cora; daughter, Corrie Seigworth of New Bethlehem, and her children, Kaleb and Jenna.

He is also survived by his twin brother, Jeff Miller of New Bethlehem, and sister Jana (Alba) of New Hampshire.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 16, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday, March 17, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will be on Thursday, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Denny Frketich officiating.

Interment will be in the Shannondale Union Cemetery in Shannondale, Pa.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.