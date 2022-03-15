Harold W. McMahon, Sr., 84, of New Bethlehem, died on Saturday morning, March 12, 2022, at the Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.

Born on February 18, 1938, in Frogtown, he was the son of the late John E. and Dorothy M. (Miller) McMahon, Jr.

He was married to Colene G. (Hilliard) McMahon, and she preceded him in death on November 14, 2018.

Harold worked as a heavy equipment operator and welder for Ebensteiner Construction Company.

He served his country in the US Army from 1962 to 1967.

He is survived by two daughters, Marcia Walls and her husband, Michael of New Bethlehem and Marla Byerly and her husband, Karl of Brookville, four grandchildren, Tracye Harrison (Lukas Branham) of Oak View, California, Jeremy Byerly (Julie) of Marienville, Norman Byerly (Michelle) of DuBois, and Thomas Byerly of Brookville, six great grandchildren, Gracye, Michael, Bradley, Lynzee, Linkin, and Charleigh, and one sister, Mary Sandra “Sandee” Huston of California.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, from 1 to 3 at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Interment will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

