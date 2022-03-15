‘Anastasia’ to Debut at Keystone High School on Thursday

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – “Anastasia” will debut at Keystone High School on Thursday, March 17.

(Pictured above: Front row, left to right – Tanner Vickers as Dmitry, Mariah Beary as Anya, and Collin LaVan as Vlad Popov. Back row, left to right – Bryanna Mong as Countess Lily, Nate Buzard as Gleb Vaganov, and Leia Bauer as the Dowager Empress Maria.)

The high school and the Keystone Music Association will be presenting the musical at 7:30 p.m. on March 17, 18, and 19. A matinee will also be performed at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 20.

Tickets are $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for students at https://www.ticketor.com/kma. Tickets will be sold at the door starting one hour prior to each showtime for $11.00 adults and $6.00 students.

Keystone High School is located at 700 Beatty Avenue, Knox, Pa.

Synopsis of “Anastasia”:

Set amidst the turmoil of the Russian Revolution of the early 1900s, Anya, played by Mariah Beary, an amnesiac orphan stranded in what was once the Russian capital, St. Petersburg, is on a quest to rediscover her past which she believes lies in Paris. Joined by a dashing conman, Dmitry, played by Tanner Vickers, and an ex-aristocrat, Vlad Popov, played by Collin LaVan, who want to use Anya to get to Paris o bamboozle the only remaining Romanov, Dowager Empress, played by Leia Bauer, into believing that Anya is the lost Anastasia, she escapes to Paris with a determined Soviet officer, Gleb, played by Nate Buzard, on their heels.

In Paris, the countess, Lily, played by Bryanna Mong, who is the Dowager’s Lady-in-Waiting, is reunited with Vlad, with whom she is angry for stealing her jewelry when they were lovers. The two rekindle their scandalous romance and Vlad convinces her to let Anya meet the Dowager Empress at the ballet the next week Anastasia explores one determined girl’s journey to find home, love, and family as she discovers who she was and embraces who she is meant to be.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.