Leroy “Butch” Gaston, age 88 of New Bethlehem, passed away Sunday afternoon, March 13, 2022, at his home following an illness.

Born November 2, 1933, in Seminole, Armstrong County, he was a son of the late Harry and Jessie Yankel Gaston.

He was a Korean War veteran, serving with the United States Army.

Butch married the former Barbara K. Gruver on November 22, 1975, and she preceded him in death on November 30, 2004.

He was employed by Pullman Standard until its closing.

Butch was a member of the Walter W. Craig American Legion Post #354 of New Bethlehem.

He lived for spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include a son, Tony Gaston (Beth Reichard) of New Bethlehem; daughter, Tori Gaston (Chad Brocious) of Mayport; stepdaughter, Tina Myers of Nashville, Tennessee and eight grandchildren: Heather, Ronnie, Jeremy, Ethan, Dawnikay, Evan, Bracken and Asher.

In addition to his parents and wife, Butch was preceded in death by three brothers: Bill, Art and Paul Gaston and a sister, Mary Lou Reed.

Per Butch’s request, there will be no calling hours or services.

Online condolences may be sent to Butch’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service in New Bethlehem.

